Police looking for stolen Plano fire truck, investigators say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Police in North Texas are searching for a Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility.

A source tells WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility at 1633 Peachtree Road in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.

Police believe a person jumped into the truck and drove off around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the source.

An image from Siddons-Martin, which manufactures the engine, shows what the fire engine looks like.