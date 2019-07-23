HAYDEN, Idaho — Someone called in an order for dozens of pizzas at a few North Idaho restaurants.

When it came time for the person to pick up the pizzas and pay, they never showed. They were initially out several hundred bucks after the no-show order. It wouldn't take long for strangers across the country to hear what happened and pitch in.

It happened at Radicci in Hayden.

Radicci's owner, Daniel Morey, said a guy called in and placed an order for 25 pies. The caller sounded desperate for a pizza fix.

"They were at the Marriot. They were supposed to have some sort of conference meal...something went down," Morey said.

The crew got to work and 25 pizzas later, it all took a turn.

"By about five minutes after the guy was supposed to come in, that's when that sinking feeling kicked in," Morey said.

The order was for over $400. The Radicci's team tried calling the guy and eventually texting him.

"He said, 'Bro, you got dunked.' And I still didn't understand it," he said.

Radicci's wasn't the only place that fell victim. At least two other pizza restaurants in the Coeur d'Alene area said they were hit by the same prankster. There are reports of even more restaurants, but KREM has not been able to confirm that. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said this is definitely a crime, it’s called ‘theft of services.’

For Radicci's it would all have a happy ending. They posted on Facebook of what happened, trying to offload the pizzas for cheap. It didn’t take long for people to come purchase the food and then donate to the restaurant.

"A guy from Chicago called in and gave us a donation," Morey said.

Someone from Utah pitched in as well, along with several other locals too. Radicci's said they're well back in the black now. They likely have some new customers because of this weird story.

"What the community did for us being a small business was unbelievable," Morey said.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said they've taken a report on this case. All the other businesses that were hit are in Coeur d'Alene, officials said. Coeur d’Alene Police said only one business has contacted them.