TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is looking for a violent, convicted sex offender who cut off his GPS-tracking ankle monitor when he was released in Tacoma.

Deputies said Level III sex offender Ronald Clayton was released from prison on Saturday, Oct. 5. He then cut off his ankle bracelet and hasn’t been seen since.

In 1995, Clayton was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree assault after he forced his way into a stranger’s home at gunpoint, tied her up and raped her. He ransacked the victim’s home and strangled her with a cord before she was able to escape.

He also has two felony convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in 2014 and 2016.

Clayton is a 40-year-old white man, who is 6’0” and weighs 225 pounds. He has ties to Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

Deputies said Clayton may be heading to homeless shelters or transient camps.

If you see him, call 911.