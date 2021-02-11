Pickup truck gets t-boned, crashes into pole along Loop 410 access road

According to SAPD, a white Corolla ran the red light at a high rate of speed and t-boned a Toyota Tacoma. That caused it to go flying out of control.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were injured in a crash on the northeast side along the access road of Loop 410 early Tuesday morning. The collision happened near Nacogdoches Road.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a white Corolla ran the red light at a high rate of speed and t-boned a Toyota Tacoma. That caused it to go flying out of control and into a pole, investigators said.

A man driving the Corolla had to be extricated by firefighters. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.