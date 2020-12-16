Pickup truck driver critically injured in collision with a tanker truck on south side

Police believe speed was a factor. The driver of the pickup truck was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters before being transported to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was critically injured overnight when he was speeding in his pickup truck and crashed into a tanker truck on the city's south side, police said.

First responders got called out to the scene south of Loop 410 near the Nu Star Energy South Terminal on South Roosevelt Avenue around 1 a.m.

They found a pickup truck crashed into a tanker truck with a male driver in his 40s trapped inside the driver's seat. Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department extricated the driver, who was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said the tanker was pulling out of Nu Star, turning north onto Roosevelt Avenue. According to SAPD, the pickup was headed south on Roosevelt at a high-rate of speed and crashed into the tanker, hitting the back corner of it.

The tanker was carrying a full load of gasoline, but the crash did not cause a leak.

Authorities said it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.