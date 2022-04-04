According to the FBI, the passenger was seen masturbating by another passenger during a recent flight from Seattle to Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A Southwest Airlines passenger is facing criminal charges in Phoenix and has been placed on a "no-fly list" for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of another passenger during a recent flight, court records show.

Antonio Sherrod McGarity is accused of touching himself inappropriately while flying from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday.

According to a report written by the FBI, a woman seated near McGarity noticed him pull down his pants. The woman then documented McGarity masturbating by snapping photos during the flight.

After McGarity fell asleep, the woman alerted the flight crew to his alleged behavior and she was moved to another seat.

Once the plane landed in Phoenix, the woman told authorities McGarity allegedly exposed his genitals at least four times during the flight.

McGarity allegedly admitted to masturbating during the flight and was aware the woman sitting next to him could see what he was doing. McGarity claims he thought the woman wasn't uncomfortable with his behavior.

"McGarity said he thought it was kind of kinky," the FBI wrote in a report.

The FBI has filed paperwork in federal court to seek charges against McGarity for allegedly violating obscenity laws.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines told 12 News that McGarity has been banned for life from flying with the airline again.

