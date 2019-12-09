PHOENIX — A former paraeducator at a middle school in Phoenix was arrested Wednesday morning after nude photos and videos were found on a teenage student's phone, police said.

Christmas White, 23, was arrested at 10 a.m. and booked into jail on one count of aggravated luring a minor for sex and one count of furnishing obscene material to a minor. 

The Phoenix Police Department began looking into reports of a sexual relationship between a former employee of a school and a teenage student on Aug. 26. 

The investigation revealed that nude photos and videos were sent to the student's phone. The department did not say who the photos and videos were of. 

The Paradise Valley School District said in a Wednesday letter to parents that White, who worked as a paraeducator at Greenway Middle School, was taken into custody on the charges. 

The district said it was notified that White was taken in for questioning at the end of August, but was unable to communicate the information to parents due to the ongoing investigation. 

White was employed with the district from Aug. 6, 2018, to May 10, 2019, and never returned to the classroom after that date. 

Her interim contract with the district ended on May 24, according to the letter from the district. 

"Prior to hiring any employee, thorough background checks, fingerprint clearances, and reference checks are conducted. All background checks were passed," part of the letter read. 

"Our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our students. As this remains an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Phoenix Police Department."

School employees convicted of sex crimes
Karl Waggoner. Former Four Peaks Elementary principal convicted of posting an ad online soliciting minor for sex. Sentenced to probation for at least 10 yrs and registered as a sex offender.
Aaron Wilkins. Former Westwood HS security guard and part-time football coach convicted of 3 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor. Sentenced to 10 years probation.
Brittany Zamora. Former Las Brisas Academy teacher convicted of sexual conduct w/ a minor, attempted molestation and public sexual indecency. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison.
Joel Calderon. Former Tempe HS student teacher convicted of 5 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15. Sentenced to 3 years in prison and lifetime probation.
Kyle DeBerry. Former Desert Edge HS wrestling coach convicted of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Sentenced to 32 days in jail and 15 yrs probation.
Werner Girard. Former drama teacher at a Peoria high school convicted of 5 cts sexual assault, 4 cts sexual abuse, 2 cts sexual exploitation & 2 cts voyeurism. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison.
John Todorich. Former Arroyo Elementary School gym teacher convicted of molestation, luring, child prostitution under 15 and more. Sentenced to 40 yrs in prison.
David Depuydt. Former Horizon Community Learning Center teacher convicted of sex with a 15-year-old girl, assaulting her to end a pregnancy. Sentenced to 10 yrs in prison.
James Giannopoulos. Former Kyrene Centennial Middle School teacher convicted of luring, sexual conduct w/ a minor under 15 and furnishing harmful items to minors. 10-yr prison sentence.
Gabriel Macias. Former Desert Sonora Elementary School teacher convicted of abusing 7 boys at his home. Sentenced to life in prison.
Kara Loofborough. Former Fees College Prep Middle School teacher convicted of attempting sexual exploitation of a minor under 15, luring, furnishing harmful items to minors & indecent exposure. Registered as a sex offender and lifetime probation.
Jared Blackstone. Former Millennium HS teacher convicted of luring a minor over the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. Sentenced to 10 yrs of probation.
David Trujillo. Former Mountain Pointe HS school volunteer convicted of 15 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15. Sentenced to one year in jail and lifetime probation.
Christopher McKenna. Former Chapparal HS teacher and track coach convicted of 6 cts sexual conduct with a minor over 15, luring a minor, furnishing harmful items to minors and more. Sentenced to 10 yrs in prison.
Allen Scott Johnson. Former teacher at a Glendale high school convicted of 8 cts sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15 and 2 cts of attempted sexual conduct w/ a minor. Sentenced to 5 yrs in prison, lifetime probation and registered as a sex offender.
Brian Woolsey. Former Sunrise Mountain HS teacher convicted of 16 cts sexual conduct with a minor over 15, 4 cts sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Sentenced to 12 yrs in prison and lifetime probation.
Joshua Schroder. Former Rainbow Valley Elementary School teacher convicted of 4 cts sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15 and 2 cts of contributing to delinquency of a child. Sentenced to lifetime probation and registered as a sex offender.
Nicole Wooten. Former Herrera Elementary School P.E. teacher convicted of 2 cts sexual abuse of a minor under 15, 1 ct molestation of a child under 15. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison and lifetime probation.
Andrew James Teaters. Former Gilbert Early College Charter teacher convicted of sex with a 17-year-old student. Sentenced to lifetime probation.
Kenne Worthen. Former Longview Elementary teacher convicted of aggravated assault, sexual conduct w/ minor under 15, molestation and luring. Sentenced to 25 yrs in prison.