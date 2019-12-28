PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed his sister, who was reportedly pregnant, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Michael Egwuagu was taken into custody by police.

Travis County spokeswoman Kristen Dark said in a Dec. 27 press conference that EMS, fire and TCSO officials responded to a 911 call of reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

Officials responded to the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane and tried to make efforts to save the victim's life, but those attempts were not successful, Dark said.

Dark said it had been reported to TCSO that the victim, 30, was pregnant, but that confirmation is pending an autopsy.

KVUE's Mike Marut reported that numerous police vehicles responded to the scene, including nearly 10 TCSO vehicles and two crime scene unit vans.

According to 247Sports, Egwuagu was a football player at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He committed in August 2012 and was part of the Class of 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

