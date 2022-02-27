Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot, west of downtown

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his stomach and chest.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed in a parking lot of a restaurant west of downtown early Sunday morning. Police said there was some sort of disturbance in the parking lot that led up to the attack.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man was stabbed twice around 12:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Martin Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his stomach and chest.

So far, there's no word on any information about the suspect or what charges that person may face.