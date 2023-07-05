Leasing office employee stabbed at northside apartment complex by tenant, police say

A woman who lives in the apartment complex was waiting to speak to someone when she suddenly got up from her chair with a knife and stabbed the employee.

SAN ANTONIO — A leasing office employee was stabbed at a northside apartment complex early Wednesday afternoon by one of the tenants, police say.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on the 13000 block of Blanco Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

We're told that a woman who lives at the complex was inside the office waiting to speak to someone when she suddenly got up from her chair with a knife and stabbed the leasing agent. The suspect then fled to her apartment where she barricaded herself, according to police.

Police were finally able to get her to come out of her apartment and onto her balcony.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.