Person of interest named in murder of 20-year-old woman

Police released two pictures of Alexander Joshua Michelson. The one on the left is recent. They're hoping someone recognizes the 24-year-old.

SAN ANTONIO — The video is from our last story in 2019.

The San Antonio Police Department wants you to take a look at two pictures of a man they are calling a person of interest in the murder of a woman from 2018 on the city's northwest side.

Alexander Joshua Michelson, 24, is described as 6’0” tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. SAPD released the two photos on Wednesday, pointing out that the one on the left (showing Michelson with hair) is recent.

According to SAPD's homicide unit, Michelson is a person of interest in the murder of Mia Lutzenberger, 20. Lutzenberger was found stabbed to death on October 30, 2018. Initially, police said two of Lutzenberger's friends were walking with her near the Border Brook Trailhead, not far from the Ingram Park Mall, when someone attacked them early on a Tuesday around 5 a.m. But it was also mentioned in a preliminary report that two men were with the two friends as well, when officers arrived to the scene. It is unknown if Michelson was one of those men.

Investigators responding to the murder two years ago said the stories "didn't add up."

“This was not, in our opinion, a random attack,” SAPD Police Chief William McManus said at the time of Lutzenberger's murder.

Michelson has multiple active warrants for aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.