HOUSTON — Police in southeast Houston are looking for four men who allegedly robbed a family at their home early Friday morning.

Houston police tell KHOU 11 News the home invasion happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Pecan Villas, not far from Telephone Road and Bellfort.

A police sergeant at the scene said a father, mother and daughter were arriving home when they were approached by four armed men wearing ski masks. The men held the family at gunpoint and forced them into the home. The mother and daughter were forced into a bathroom, and the father was pistol-whipped during the hold up.

The husband called 911 after the suspects fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

It's not known what the robbers got away with, if anything.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

