ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A local pastor accused of making a terroristic threat has been released from jail.



Robert Lopez spent a night in the Atascosa County Jail. He was arrested Monday night and was booked on two counts of deadly conduct and one count of making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff's office could not tell us what lead up to his arrest but says it's an ongoing investigation.



Lopez is the senior pastor at Community Christian Church in Poteet. KENS 5 was told he was not available for comment.

