Passenger dies in Beltway 8 road rage shooting, sheriff says

It happened Thursday morning along Beltway 8 near Tomball Parkway. A vehicle involved was found in the middle of Hollister Road, not far from the tollway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was shot to death Thursday morning in what authorities said may have been a road rage incident on Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County.

It happened Thursday morning near Tomball Parkway and Hollister.

A passenger in a vehicle was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities on the scene said someone in a gray SUV was on the Beltway and opened fire on the car with the victim inside, striking the vehicle door three times and another shot went through the passenger window.

The driver of the car was able to get off the tollway and flag down a law enforcement officer who was nearby.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene which was in the middle of Hollister Road just off Tomball Parkway, a few blocks southwest of Beltway 8.

Deputies blocked off the Hollister while the investigation was underway.