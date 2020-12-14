Possible carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police officers in SE Houston

Authorities said officers were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle when the suspect pulled out a gun and at least four officers opened fire.

HOUSTON — Several Pasadena police officers were involved in a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

According to investigators, it all stemmed from a carjacking that took place in the 9800 block of Blackhawk on Monday morning. Authorities said an SUV was taken from the victim at gunpoint.

At about 3 p.m., OnStar notified the Pasadena Police Department because the vehicle was in their area. OnStar then turned the vehicle off and officers approached the SUV.

When officers approached, they said the suspect pulled out a gun, put it to his head and threatened to kill himself.

When officers backed away, the suspect ran to another vehicle and led police on a brief chase on the Gulf Freeway. Police said he drove in the wrong lanes and struck several vehicles before exiting at Fuqua.

Officers said they were able to trap the vehicle after the suspect exited onto the surface streets.

According to authorities, the suspect then pulled out a gun and brandished it at officers.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said four officers then fired multiple rounds, killing the suspect.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor the identities of the officers involved have been released.

Authorities said they're still investigating to determine if the suspect who was shot to death was the suspect who is responsible for the armed carjacking Monday morning. It's also unclear if the suspect fired any shots at officers.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a Pasadena PD officer-involved shooting in the 11100 block of Sabo.



Suspect was reportedly struck- no condition available. No officers injured.



HPD was not involved in the incident, however will lead the investigation.#hounews pic.twitter.com/890WDnh5sR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 14, 2020