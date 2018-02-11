An investigation is underway after a South San Antonio ISD football game ended with punches and a district police officer being injured.

A parent who witnessed the fight, but did not want to be identified, said it was mad chaos.

"A lot of punching," she said. "A lot of language, things were being thrown."

The parent said that the fight happened at Saturday's homecoming game between Dwight Middle School and Shepard Middle School.

The parent said that Dwight scored and players from the other team got angry that they were losing. She said that players exchanged some words and then it got heated.

"Yes, then it escalated from those coming off the stands to the field, parents got off and got involved," she said.

She noted that when the parents got involved, it got worse. The school district confirms that one South San ISD police officer was at the game. The officer tried to break it up but got hurt. The school district couldn't confirm how bad the officer was injured but did say that they had to miss work.

"We have to be a prime example for our children," she said. "We have to raise our children right, with respect, and not that, ‘let me go fight for everything,’ when it is something small, when it is supposed to be a simple game as football."

A spokesperson with the school district said that they couldn't officially comment because the investigation is not complete. The officer will return to work on Friday to complete the report.

Disciplinary action and criminal charges are possible depending on the outcome of the investigation. Players couldn't complete the game. It ended in the third quarter with Dwight winning.

© 2018 KENS