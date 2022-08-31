Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students

The threats against the school were serious enough that district leadership canceled classes on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested.

Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant in connection with the case accuses Fuller of going after a group of seventh grade kids in a group chat forum.

The affidavit explains that Fuller was angry with the boys at the the South WW White campus of Southwest Preparatory School, accusing them of bullying a young relative.

The threats against the school were serious enough that district leadership canceled classes on Monday, out of an abundance of caution, to give police time to react.

The affidavit states Fuller was able to join a group chat with the boys to confront them about the allegations of bullying.

The affidavit reads Fuller started arguing with the children and then "began to make vulgar threats, and threats to do harm to the boys and their parents, and then ultimately, threats to shoot their school up."

School officials told police the boys were interviewed one at a time, and they all gave similar written statements about specific threats made to them and the school.

The school principal told detectives he was familiar with Fuller not only because of his connection to the school, but because the two men had known each other since their high school days.

Because Fuller is out on bond and because Fuller's home address is about one-half mile from the campus, the school has notified parents they have increased security measures to include SAPD SAFFE Officers and district security.

The leadership team also urged parents to talk with their children frequently about the things they hear and see at school and on social media, with a plea that children use the district's Anonymous Alerts system for reporting anything suspicious.

Here's a link to the district's page with student safety information.