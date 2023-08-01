Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

Pablo Patino is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. He's facing several charges related to his actions last week.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday.

Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.

First fire

On Tuesday, authorities said Patino, 27, intentionally set his estranged wife's parents' north Houston house on fire. According to authorities, his wife, her daughter, and four other family members were inside at the time. Officials said Patino also tried to run his wife over with a car when she escaped the burning house.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Mortimer Drive near Antoine Drive and the Sam Houston Tollway.

Family members said Patino shaved his facial hair in an effort to disguise himself before he set six fires around the house.

Logan Saldana, the brother of Patino's estranged wife, said he tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. He said the family escaped through the back door.

Patino got away after setting the fires, officials said.

Second fire

Patino was taken into custody Thursday after a SWAT standoff in the Spring area, according to authorities.

The standoff took place at Patino's house on Lotus Blossom Street, which is in a neighborhood off Cypresswood Drive on the east side of the Hardy Toll Road.

Authorities said the standoff started around 2 p.m. A couple of hours later, authorities said Patino started a fire inside the house when a robot spotted him in the attic.

Around 5:40 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Patino was taken into custody. He was seen climbing out of a second-story window and was quickly arrested by authorities when he got to the ground.

Authorities said Patino never engaged with negotiators during the hours-long standoff and they're not sure exactly how he started the fire.

They said they were trying to get him to come out but he only did so once the fire got to be unbearable. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for potential injuries, according to authorities.

Patino climbed out of a window above the garage. Laser sights from law enforcement personnel could be seen on Patino's body as he made his way down.

Beginning of standoff

According to authorities, Patino's wife thought her estranged husband was out of town on Thursday and she wanted to get some clothes out of the home on Lotus Blossom.

Since Patino was still not in custody, she asked for constable deputies to escort her to the house just in case he was there.

“We knew who he was. We knew how violent he was,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Captain Vicente Medina said.

When they got there, the constable deputies entered the house to make sure it was clear. That's when they said they spotted Patino in a hallway. Authorities said he ran to a back bedroom where he told them he had a gun.

The constable deputies immediately left the house unharmed and called for reinforcements, officials said.

Another charge

In another previous incident, Precinct 4 officials said Patino was arrested on the day after Christmas for assault. He was released on bond the same day.

Domestic violence help

In Houston, domestic and family violence cases have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).