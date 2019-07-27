SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a former Bexar County gentleman's club shut down last year after it was revealed to be a sex trafficking hub is back in jail—this time without bond.

His Majesty Victor Saint Adams, the 63-year-old man charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, was taken back into custody Friday after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials.

Saint Adams owned the MGM Cabaret and was initially arrested in late May, following a joint investigation involving the local fire marshall's office, Bexar County's district attorney, and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. KENS 5 discovered that deputies had visited the now-shuttered MGM Cabaret more than 50 times in 2018 alone, for everything from theft to shootings.

If found guilty of the promotion of prostitution charge, Saint Adams faces up to 20 years in prison.