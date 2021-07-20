Otis McKane trial continues its second week following a day of witness recounts

More than 20 witnesses testified in the first week, recalling the scene of San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi's death.

SAN ANTONIO — The second week of Otis McKane's murder trial continues Tuesday afternoon He's accused of murdering San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi.

On Monday, a general manager of a Rent-A-Tire off Bandera Road gave witness accounts of what his conversations with McKane consisted of along with the moment he found out McKane was wanted in connection of the shooting death of Marconi.

San Antonio police crime scene investigator Brenda Oliva took the stand for a second time, guiding the jury through photographs she took of McKane in the hours following his arrest Nov. 21, 2016.

McKane if convicted, could be sent to death row.

The trial will resume in Judge Ron Rangel’s courtroom Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

In 2016, McKane shot Marconi twice in the back of the head while Marconi was sitting in his car during a traffic stop.

McKane initially confessed to the killing, saying he had to lash out on someone because of a child custody issue. He later recanted the confession.