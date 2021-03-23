Jury selection resumes for man accused of killing San Antonio Police Detective

Otis McKane is on trial for the murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi.

SAN ANTONIO — Jury selection started on Monday in the capital murder trial of Otis McKane, who is accused of murdering San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016.

Just before noon on November 20, 2016, Marconi had pulled over a vehicle in front of San Antonio Police Headquarters for a traffic violation. Investigators said when Marconi got back inside his police unit to write a traffic citation, McKane came from behind the car and shot Marconi twice in the head.

McKane later told investigators he was angry at the police due to a child custody issue. He was arrested and charged with capital murder the next day.

Jury selections in the trial started last year but were postponed twice due to the pandemic. Eight jurors have been selected, and four more jurors and three alternates are still needed. Court officials said the proceedings resumed Monday with the same panel of jurors.