Haven Lodge was at a party with friends when an altercation broke out and shots were fired. She was the one hit.

NEW ORLEANS — The family of a 17-year-old girl killed Saturday night said she was excited about all of the right-of-passage events that were expected to happen this year.

Haven Lodge was a senior at The Net Charter High School and already talking to her sister about the prom.

"She loved to shop. She loved fashion. She was a girly girl," her sister Reyan Eaglin said.

Lodge was shot and killed Saturday night while attending a party where shots were fired.

She was found lying on the sidewalk outside of the Milne Recreation Center in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue.

Her family says there was an altercation and someone pulled out a weapon.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Haven was the youngest of three siblings and born just a few days before Katrina. She had just turned 17 two days before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

"We want the person who did this. We want justice," Eaglin said.