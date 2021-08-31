Family of student who was allegedly hazed, sexually assaulted files $1M lawsuit against Orange Grove ISD

The lawsuit also alleges that school and district leaders knew of similar incidents and failed to prevent the latest incident.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Court documents shared with 3News by the Alice-Echo News Journal reveal that a $1 million lawsuit has been filed against the Orange Grove Independent School District after a hazing and sexual assault incident lead to the arrest of six teens within the district.

According to court records, the student was reportedly sexually assaulted at the high school campus on April 29.

The lawsuit detailed the incident in which the student "was held down by other Orange Grove students and sexually assaulted. While minor plaintiff was being held down and sexually accosted, other Orange Grove High School students filmed the assault with their smartphones, and uploaded the recording of the attack to several social media platforms.”

In May, Orange Grove police arrested Luke Inglis and Jordan Garcia, both 17, and four other teenagers who remain nameless due to their age.

Inglis, Garcia and the four teens are accused of unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, punishable by six months to two years in state jail. Inglis was released on a $3,500 bond while Garcia was released on a $5,000 bond.

