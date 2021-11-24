Operation Holiday Safety targets combat vehicle and residential theft

During this time, thieves target vehicles in parking lots at stores, while porch pirates target neighborhoods in hopes of stealing new items, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target vehicles in parking lots at malls and retail stores, while porch pirates target our residential communities in hopes of stealing newly purchased merchandise. That's why local law enforcement in Bexar County are partnering up ahead of the holiday shopping season for “Operation Holiday Safety."

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is calling on the assistance of local law enforcement to come together to help combat vehicle and residential theft.