Operation Holiday Safety targets combat vehicle and residential theft

SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target vehicles in parking lots at malls and retail stores, while porch pirates target our residential communities in hopes of stealing newly purchased merchandise. That's why local law enforcement in Bexar County are partnering up ahead of the holiday shopping season for “Operation Holiday Safety."
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is calling on the assistance of local law enforcement to come together to help combat vehicle and residential theft.
Additionally, local law enforcement said it will monitor parcel delivery routes in our community to deter and apprehend porch pirates stealing from right off of the doorsteps of Bexar County residents.