One person transported to hospital with life-threatening stab wound at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to a hospital after being stabbed near LEE High School Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, a fire official said.

The call for help came into the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department around 3:30 p.m. from the Mediterranean Villa Apartments in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller Road, south of Loop 410. The apartment complex is across the street from LEE High School.

The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening. There's no word yet on what led to the stabbing or if any suspects are in custody.