SAN ANTONIO — First responders were called out to the city's west side for a shooting just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at a car wash near Ceralvo Street and S General McMullen Drive.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, one person, a man in his 20s, has been transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was parked near the vacuum cleaners when the suspect came up and shot him; he does have life-threatening injuries.

There is very little information about the suspect(s) involved in the shooting at this time, according to an official with SAPD.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Homicide Office at 210-207-7635.