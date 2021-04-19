Fight ends in stabbing at east-side convenience store

Police said one of the women stabbed the other. That victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A violent fight between two women on the east side on Sunday night landed one in custody and the other in the hospital, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Investigators said one of the women stabbed the other outside a convenience store.

When police arrived at the scene at North New Braunfels Avenue and Gibbs, they found the two. The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.