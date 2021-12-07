One person shot on the southwest side, SAFD says

First responders showed up at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 9100 block of Harbor View, near Loop 410 and I-35.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured Tuesday morning after being shot on the southwest side, officials said.

First responders showed up at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 9100 block of Harbor View, near Loop 410 and I-35.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in this shooting.

Officials did not give any other information about what led up to the shooting and said it was still being investigated at this time.