One person shot on the southwest side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured Tuesday morning after being shot on the southwest side, officials said.
First responders showed up at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 9100 block of Harbor View, near Loop 410 and I-35.
The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in this shooting.
Officials did not give any other information about what led up to the shooting and said it was still being investigated at this time.
This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received. Check back with KENS 5 for new details.