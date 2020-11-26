One person shot on northeast side, deputies are asking for help

If you know anything about a shooting Thanksgiving morning at The Legends at Kitty Hawk, BCSO wants to hear from you.

SAN ANTONIO — A female victim survived a shooting Thanksgiving around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

Although the victim is expected to recover, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they are hoping tips will come in from anyone who was at The Legends at Kitty Hawk apartments, near the intersection of O'Connor Road and Kitty Hawk Road, who might know what led to the shooting. Thursday's shooting comes just hours after officers from the San Antonio Police Department shot and killed a man at an RV park off O'Connor Road just three miles away late Wednesday evening.

So far, no suspects have been taken into custody. Deputies are gathering statements from two witnesses, one of whom was in the victim's car.

Investigators do not know if either the victim, witnesses and/or suspect are residents of the apartment complex. They said someone shot at the occupied vehicle twice.

The victim's age has not been released, although a sergeant at the scene told KENS 5 she is expected to be released from the hospital today. BCSO deputies are hoping she will be able to share some information that will lead to them tracking down whoever shot her.

Detectives found multiple shell casings and bullet fragments in the apartment complex's parking lot. Bullet holes were also detected in the victim's car.

According to BCSO, no one else was injured.

If you have any information that can help deputies with their investigation, you should contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or visit their website for more information.