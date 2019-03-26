SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old man is dead in an overnight shooting that stemmed from an incident of domestic assault.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were called to a home in the 12000 block of Walthampton Street on the city’s north side around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Witnesses had told police a man had been shot in the chest.

When police arrived they found the man unconscious in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers say they began to provide CPR to the victim, who was eventually transported to University Hospital.

He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say someone was being assaulted inside the home when the shooting happened. The man who was killed did not live at the home where the shooting occurred.

A woman inside was also grazed by a bullet. Police took one person in for questioning, but say they're not sure who pulled the trigger.