SAN ANTONIO — A house party on the city's northwest side Saturday morning ended with one person shot.

According to police, a fight broke out at a home in the 4800 block of Allegheny Drive just after 1 a.m. During the fight, a person pulled out a gun and shot a man in the neck.

The suspect took off from the scene in a car and is still at large.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police also noted that there was plenty of underage drinking at the party.