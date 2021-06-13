One person injured after shooting outside 13 & N Sports Bar

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and the suspect was arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured after being shot in the leg outside of the 13 & N Sports Bar Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Sports Bar at the 3600 block of Roosevelt Avenue to reports of a shooting, police said.

Officials said some type of disturbance happened inside the bar where the victim and suspected ended up outside the bar.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, police said.