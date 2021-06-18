One person injured after being shot on Loop 410, police say

After the victims got onto Loop 410, the suspects pulled up next to their vehicle and started firing shots.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot while driving on Loop 410 Thursday evening, police say.

Two people were driving on Perrin-Beitel when they noticed someone was following them, police said.

After the victims got onto Loop 410, the suspects pulled up next to their vehicle and started firing shots.

Police said the suspects stopped shooting and got behind the victim's car but then got back beside it and opened gunfire again. This is when the driver of the car was hit by a bullet.

The victim pulled into a Taco Cabana parking lot and called police.