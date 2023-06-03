Once officers were on the scene, the woman was pulled out of the water and was pronounced dead.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after one person was found dead in Lake Austin.

At 3:50 a.m. on March 7, APD received a call to Lake Austin stating that the caller's friend had gone into the water and never came up. Once officers were on the scene, the woman was pulled out of the water and was pronounced dead.

KVUE crews on the scene stated that there was a car in the water, but we do not have any other information as to why it was in the water.

In addition to APD officers, APD Homicide is at the scene investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.