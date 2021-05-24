One person dead after shooting at east San Antonio apartment, SAPD says

When officers arrived, they found a man with a critical gunshot wound, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed after a shooting at an apartment in on the city's East side.

At 11:39 a.m. Monday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Upland Drive to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a critical gunshot wound, SAPD said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said there was a disturbance between the victim and the suspect when the shooting happened.