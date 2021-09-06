One migrant dead near Van Horn after attempting to run across I-10

The woman succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

VAN HORN, Texas — One migrant was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Van Horn.

On September 2, U.S. Border Patrol responded to a call about twelve migrants walking in the desert south of I-10 near Van Horn.

After an hour of looking for the group, Border Patrol Agents located the group hiding in brushes and began their pursuit on foot near I-10.

As the migrants crossed I-10, one of the migrants was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10.

Culberson County EMS was dispacthed to the scene, but it was too late as the woman from Mexico succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.