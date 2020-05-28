One man shot multiple times near downtown, police looking for suspected shooter

According to San Antonio Police, the victim was uncooperative with officers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the man witnesses say shot at another man multiple times before running off.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 100 block of Sanders Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found Kajul Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds.

While Coleman was reportedly uncooperative, witnesses told police that they saw a man in a black hoodie, shoot at Coleman multiple times, and then run away. Coleman and his car which was parked nearby were hit.