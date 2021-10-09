One man killed, woman injured in drive-by shooting at convenience store on east side

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to track down the suspects who were in two vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO — One man died and a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night on the east side. Police said two cars were involved.

The victims were at the Smart Stop convenience store at North New Braunfels Avenue and Gibbs Street just before 9 p.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a man and a woman (both in their 30s) were standing in the parking lot when two different vehicles drove by and suspects opened fire on them.

They were both were struck by gunfire and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where the man died. The woman is reported to be in stable condition.