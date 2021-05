Police said the motorcyclist who was not injured attempted to chase the SUV, but was unable to catch up.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Police said two men were riding their motorcycles to a McDonald's in the 1700 block of General McMullen Street, when an SUV hit the victim from behind then drove off.

The victim was thrown off the motorcycle due to the force of the impact and he died from his injuries, police said.

The description of the vehicle is a black SUV.