SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed in a shooting in west Bexar County Wednesday night.

According to an official with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 11500 block of Sangria.

Deputies received a call around 9 p.m. At the location, they found the shooting victim described as an adult male who was declared dead on arrival.

One person, an adult male, was detained at the scene, per officials with BCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.