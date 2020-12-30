58-year-old pedestrian identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run crash on 281

Jesse Flores was hit and killed by a driver in a white SUV, who fled the scene before returning and being detained for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — 58-year-old Jesse Flores has been identified as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night along 281.

BCSO and BCFD were called out to a crash in the 24500 block of US 281 S around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to BCSO, a white SUV struck Flores and then fled the scene. They said that individuals returned to the scene and were detained for questioning. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.