One juvenile injured, two others arrested after shooting near middle school

The shooting happened just feet from Woodlake Hills Middle School on the east side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — One juvenile is in the hospital and two others are in custody after a drive-by shooting near a middle school on Thursday afternoon.

It happened before 2 p.m. on the city's east side, just feet from Woodlake Hills Middle School on the northeast side. Police say one juvenile was walking home on the street when a gray vehicle drove up, and someone in that vehicle opened fire and hit the boy multiple times.

Police said there were two other juveniles in that gray vehicle, and they crashed it into a pole shortly after the shooting. A good Samaritan saw the kids get out, with one dragging the other, and took those kids to an urgent care. Police responded to the shooting, put the two events together, and arrested the two juveniles in the vehicle.

Woodlake Hills Middle School was put in a secure status, but it has since been lifted. It wasn't immediately clear if the kids involved in the incident are students at the school, or how old they are. Police didn't give details on their condition, and said an investigation is underway.

