One hospitalized after shooting at southwest-side gas station

A call came in just after 8 p.m. for a shooting in progress on the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station on the southwest side Thursday night.

An SAPD officer on the scene said that there was some sort of altercation outside of the Valero gas station. At some point a 40-year-old man was shot once in an undisclosed location of his body. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said there were no witnesses to the shooting, but added that they're reviewing video surveillance in attempts to narrow down a possible Suspect. Police say they aren’t sure if the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.

This is a developing story.

