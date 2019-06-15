SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was killed after a speeding truck slammed into his car waiting at a traffic light on the city's south side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on SW Military Drive. Investigators say the impact was so severe, the car was found a quarter of a mile down the road from the traffic light.

Three other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash; they are at a local hospital in critical condition.

Four men were in the truck that struck the vehicle, police say. Two of the men tried to run from the scene, but investigators say all four men are now in custody, and charges are pending.