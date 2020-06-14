HPD: Robber fatally shot after tying up elderly woman inside her apartment

Police said the victim's son came home and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, shooting and killing one of them.

HOUSTON — A home invasion robbery led to a deadly shootout at an apartment complex in west Houston on Sunday morning, police said.

It happened in the 2500 block of Old Farm at about 5 a.m., according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

An elderly woman was asleep in her apartment when she woke up to find a man in her bedroom. The robber tied the woman up and let two other suspects into her home. The men demanded jewelry during the robbery, police said.

The woman’s son returned home and confronted the suspects. They exchanged gunfire, and one of the robbers was shot and killed at the scene. The other two suspects plus a possible getaway driver fled.

The son was shot twice but was expected to survive his injuries.

The victim told investigators that she was Cuban, and because of their dialect she thought the robbers were Cuban as well. It’s believed the robber first got into the home by using a ladder to get to the second floor balcony.

