Man, accused of lewd acts, rescued from water near university on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A man had to be rescued from Elmendorf Lake near Our Lady of the Lake University late Saturday night, police said. The man, who authorities said had committed lewd acts around the lake, had refused to come out of the water for almost two hours.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m., the man jumped into the water and refused to come out. SAPD called in the San Antonio Fire Department, which brought out boats and water rescue equipment.