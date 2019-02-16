SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old man is facing federal charges after he was found with methamphetamine in his vehicle Friday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a combined effort from BCSO, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration Strike Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop near IH 35 South and Loop 410.

Officials found approximately 130 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 610 oxycodone pills hidden in the vehicle. The crystal methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than a million dollars, according to BCSO.

57-year-old John Lawrence Darnell was federally charged for Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute.