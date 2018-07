HOUSTON - Authorities say a child has died after being left in a hot car Thursday evening in northwest Houston.

Sources tell KHOU rescues were performing CPR on the child at the scene in the 8000 block of Antoine.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies say the child was found unresponsive in a daycare van just after 7 p.m. Thursday and was rushed to the hospital. They say the van was parked around 3 p.m. Thursday.

A daycare employee is being questioned.

