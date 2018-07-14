SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Cricket Wireless store on the city’s northeast side.

The incident happened on June 8 just after 7 p.m. when an unidentified male entered the store located on 6322 FM 78 and asked for a job application.

After approaching the counter, police say that he displayed a black handgun and demanded all of the money from the register.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) and may choose to remain anonymous.

