Officials ask for public's help in identifying arson suspect

Authorities say on the morning of Dec. 11, the suspect started a fire inside the victim's vehicle, which spread to the home and caused heavy damage.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in an arson incident that happened in December.

Officials say on the morning of Dec. 11 around 8:50 a.m., the unknown man started a fire inside the victim's vehicle, which spread to the home and caused heavy damage.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking from a gold, brown Cadillac that had damage to the front and no license plate. Officials said the suspect was wearing a red long sleeve with blue pants and a baseball cap.

The victim and their son were inside at the time of the fire, but they survived.