Officials ask for public's help in identifying arson suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in an arson incident that happened in December.
Officials say on the morning of Dec. 11 around 8:50 a.m., the unknown man started a fire inside the victim's vehicle, which spread to the home and caused heavy damage.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking from a gold, brown Cadillac that had damage to the front and no license plate. Officials said the suspect was wearing a red long sleeve with blue pants and a baseball cap.
The victim and their son were inside at the time of the fire, but they survived.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest. To be eligible for an award, Crime Stoppers says you must submit a tip directly to them. Tippers are anonymous. You can also contact them at 210-224-STOP.